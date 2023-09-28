Negotiations over a new contract between the University of Maine System and a union representing more than 400 service workers have reached an impasse.

The current contract expired on June 30, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The parties began talks in May, but earlier this month, the union asked for a third party to mediate the negotiations.

The university system agreed but said that process hasn’t started yet.

The system is offering a 3 percent salary increase and a one-year extension.

But the union said that isn’t enough considering inflation, and in its latest proposal, it was asking for an almost 15 percent wage bump over the next three years.

UMaine System officials said it offered the same 3 percent salary increase to all six of its unions, with three agreeing to a deal.

The workers belong to the Teamsters Local 340.