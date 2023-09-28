This story will be updated.

Three businesses burned late Wednesday night in a fire on the Port Clyde waterfront.

The fire started about 11 p.m. on Cold Storage Road, according to the Courier Gazette.

The fire burned through three businesses — Monhegan Boat Line, the Dip Net Restaurant and Port Clyde General Store — nestled together on the waterfront, the Courier Gazette reported.

The narrow street, packed with parked cars, hindered efforts to combat the blaze overnight, according to the newspaper, which described the store and restaurant as hubs for Port Clyde.

Monhegan Boat Line includes offices for the private ferry service serving Monhegan Island.

Fire crews still were at the scene early Thursday morning. The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.