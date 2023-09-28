On Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Designing Fitness Physical Therapy and Wellness in Hampden will be hosting an open house to showcase new fitness classes and services being offered, as well as their talented physical therapists, class instructors, and beautiful clinic and fitness class space. Refreshments will be provided, and pre-registration is requested, but not required for this event. All attendees will receive a free All Class Pass, and there will also be several door prizes given away!

Designing Fitness expanded their services this year to offer several different wellness and fitness classes, including yoga, tai chi, meditation, cardio, and strengthening/stretching classes, and soon will be hosting Bone Builders, a free program geared toward seniors to strengthen and build/maintain bone density. These classes are open to the public, and provide a continuum of care focusing on mental, as well as physical health and well-being.

Designing Fitness has been offering physical therapy services to residents of the greater Bangor area and beyond since 2014 with a consistent focus on providing private, customized, effective treatment to each individual. Utilizing interventions such as therapeutic exercise, balance training, manual therapy, dry needling, craniosacral therapy, and the Graston Technique®, the therapists at Designing Fitness help clients become pain-free and keep them functioning at their best.

Additional services offered at the center include personal fitness training, therapeutic massage, infrared sauna, and halotherapy (a treatment to improve breathing issues).

To register for the open house event, or to find more Information about the physical therapy services, class schedules, descriptions, therapist/instructor bios, and pricing, please visit their website, http://www.designingfitness.com. They also have a social media presence on Facebook (Designing Fitness Physical Therapy and Wellness) and Instagram (designing.fitness) with all the latest information and offerings, or call 207- 249-9410 with any questions. Designing Fitness is located at 8 Main Road South in Hampden.