The Maine Community Foundation announces a new brand and logo that reflects the foundation’s future and mission to build a better Maine.

This year marks MaineCF’s 40th anniversary. In 1983, the founding president of the College of the Atlantic, Ed Kaelber, retired and received a $10 startup gift from friend and philanthropist Bob Blum. They set out the vision for what the foundation could become.

This initial contribution and belief in a better quality of life for all Maine people has, through four decades of generosity from donors, meticulous investment, and strategic programs, grown to become the 21st century MaineCF. The foundation has awarded more than $630 million in grants and scholarships, maintains a presence in all 16 counties, and offers a portfolio of programs, partnerships and services that all combine to meet its mission to build a better Maine.

The new brand and logo were conceived by Vermilion, a full-service creative agency, certified B-Corporation and woman-owned small business based in Boulder, Colorado. The logo evokes the brightness and beauty of the Maine landscape and reflects the foundation’s optimism. MaineCF reaches all corners of Maine and the artwork in the logo reflects all of us, from the highlands to the coast, from north to south. The foundation embraces all of Maine.

“We are boldly invested in Maine,” said MaineCF President and CEO Deborah Ellwood. “As we build on our amazing history and a new strategic plan, we’re also investing today in all of Maine’s tomorrows.”

MaineCF is ready to tackle big challenges facing the state. The current strategic plan aims to achieve the following:

Drive greater impact by boldly, creatively building on decades of work and engaging the resources, relationships and skills in the foundation’s toolkit.

Mobilize philanthropic resources across the state by building relationships with new and existing donors and community members. MaineCF is focused on building flexible assets so it can nimbly respond to needs and opportunities as they arise.

Strengthen operations and align the organization to position MaineCF to strengthen Maine, in turn.

The foundation has been engaging in conversations with donors, nonprofits, businesses, government and residents, to determine the areas of greatest need and where MaineCF can make the biggest impact. The foundation is forging new partnerships and collaborations and building on old ones. MaineCF is committed to doing what it takes to ensure that Maine is a vibrant and equitable place where people and communities thrive.

MaineCF stands ready to partner with Maine’s businesses, nonprofits, government and community leaders who seek to accomplish great things for the state.

For more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.



