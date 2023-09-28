Three boaters are safe after being rescued from the Presumpscot River in Westbrook.

Firefighters said their boat overturned Wednesday night near Mill Road.

Crews from Westbrook, Gorham and Portland responded to the waterfront.

Westbrook firefighters said the three boaters were able to get to an island in the river after their boat overturned and that’s where emergency crews were able to take them to safety.

All three boaters were taken to the hospital, but firefighters said no one had critical injuries.