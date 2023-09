Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I really enjoyed the outdoor section of the BDN in last Saturday’s edition. I especially love the articles by Aislinn Sarnacki and Ron Chase.

It’s like I’m hiking with them while I’m reading their adventures. I enjoy the other articles as well.

Ann Sawyer

South Thomaston