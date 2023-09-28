Some Mainers may think they woke up to dense fog or just cloudy skies on Thursday morning. Or so it may have seemed.

A very thick plume of wildfire smoke from the Canadian province of Alberta has made its way into Maine.

Clockwise flow around high pressure centered to our north is bringing the smoke straight down from the north-northeast.

Thursday would have otherwise been a bright, sunny day but the smoke above our heads will make it seem overcast throughout the afternoon.

Forecast highs were expected to make it into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Computer models generally do not account for wildfire smoke, so highs Thursday afternoon may only reach the low to mid-60s instead.

This is expected to be with us through the day and into Friday.

The good news? This is not impacting the surface air quality as the smoke is too far above our heads!