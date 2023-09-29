The weekend’s events include live music, art demonstrations, DIY workshops and studio tours.

ELLSWORTH — The sixth annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend will celebrate the creative community in Ellsworth with special events taking place Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8. Down East Dead kicks off the festivities with a concert at The Grand Theater on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., with opening act: The Wayside. Art of Ellsworth, created and organized by Heart of Ellsworth, is held in conjunction with Maine Crafts Association’s statewide celebration of crafts. Ellsworth was selected as one of six Featured Cities for 2023, highlighting our city as a prime destination for cultural activities in the state.

Downtown artists, studios, shops, and businesses will be showcasing Ellsworth’s creative culture through hands-on workshops, tours, demonstrations and more.

Spotlight Events include:

Oct. 5: Down East Dead and The Wayside Live, the Grand Theater @ 165 Main St.

Oct. 6: Watercolor Class, Ellsworth Public Library @ 20 State St.

Oct. 7: Alexandra S.D. Hinrichs story time and book signing, Union River Book and Toy @ 100 Main St.

Oct. 7: Open Jewelry Studio, Nisa Jewelry Studio @ 93 Main St.

Oct. 7 & 8: Blown Glass Pumpkin Patch, Atlantic Art Glass @ 25 Pine St.

There are also self-guided tours available throughout the city, including the Union River Story Walk featuring the children’s book “All Along the River,” the Water Street Mural, painted by Muralist Judy Talyor and more than 24 volunteers, and Museum in the Streets highlighting 19 historic locations. Attendees are also encouraged to visit the many locally-owned eateries while in downtown Ellsworth to complete their cultural experience.

The 2023 Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend is made possible through generous sponsorships from Franklin Savings Bank, the City of Ellsworth, Maine Arts Commission, and Maine Crafts Association: Maine Craft Weekend.

Event times, details and full calendar of events are listed on the Heart of Ellsworth’s dedicated page on the Maine Craft Weekend website: https://mainecraftweekend.org/2023-ellsworth/. For more information, please email: cara@heartofellsworth.org.

Image caption: Art of Ellsworth:Maine Craft Weekend starts with live music with Down East Dead and The Wayside at The Grand Theater on Thursday, Oct 5.

Started in 2017, Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend is an event celebrating the creative community in Ellsworth. Participants include galleries, artists, retail shops, eateries, breweries and non-profits in the urban core who offer studio tours, sales, artist demonstrations and live music. The event was created by Heart of Ellsworth, a 501c3 championing downtown Ellsworth through programs, events, and community engagement.