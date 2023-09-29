FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to announce that its long standing, nationally accredited Special Education Program is now available fully online. Beginning in the spring 2024 semester, Farmington’s new online modality will provide first time students, place bound students and working adults with the same quality Special Education courses that are available to Farmington’s traditional residential students.

In addition, this UMF Online Degree program qualifies for the New England Regional Program tuition discount for residents of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont for the 2023-24 year — a savings of $5,880.

UMF has prepared special education teachers since 1963. With this new initiative, courses will be taught by full-time special education faculty in a variety of online modality options, with no in-person instruction required.

According to Kate MacLeod, UMF assistant professor of Special Education, cultivating an inclusive and collaborative mind set, skill set and heart set is critical to the work of an effective special education teacher — a profession that is increasingly needed in Maine schools.

“We want folks who have a passion for creating more equitable school opportunities for students with disabilities to have flexible access to our comprehensive teacher preparation program and meaningful professional support,” said MacLeod.

Students enrolled in the online program will have full-time faculty advisors to support their educational progress and provide mentor support after graduation. In addition, when students are ready to participate in their classroom practicum and student teaching experiences, a supervisor will be assigned to them from within the UMF network of field supervisors and school partnerships.

“Inclusion, equity, and access for all learners is central to our larger vision and daily work in our special education teacher preparation programs at UMF. Providing new online access to our bachelor of science in special education is well-aligned with this work. We can now better meet the diverse needs of our undergraduate learners and continue to support the development of highly qualified and inclusive special educators,” said MacLeod.

Upon graduation, students will be eligible for special education teacher certification in Maine — an achievement that puts UMF grads in high demand. throughout the country.

More information on the new online Special Education Program can be found at https://www.umf.maine.edu/academics/programs/special-education/#sedonline.

In addition to the new online offering of its undergraduate Special Education Program, UMF also offers a master’s degree program in special education and graduate certificates in special education elementary, special education secondary, and special education administration — all online.

The SPARC Program, an alternative route to certification open to all special education educators with a baccalaureate degree, is also offered online.

For more information on the new online Special Education Program, contact Kate MacLeod at kate.macleod@maine.edu. For all other online Special Education offerings contact Erin Connor at erin.l.connor@maine.edu.