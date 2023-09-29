Title: Hand in Hand, Heart to Heart: Women With Wings 30th anniversary concert

Venue: Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St, Bangor, ME 04401

Date and Time: Sat Oct 7, 3-4:30 p.m.

Description:

Women With Wings is celebrating 30 years of singing together in circle in Bangor. Founded under the musical direction of Kay Gardner in October of 1993, currently directed by Linda Smith Koehler, the group sings songs and chants that celebrate the Earth, seasons, cycles of women’s lives, and our connection with all life.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m., Women With Wings will present a concert of songs that were all written by members of the circle. All are welcome. Please join us at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, 120 Park St, Bangor ME 04401. Suggested donation of $10 at the door.

Who are Women With Wings?

We live in houses, apartments, and shelters. We are librarians, carpenters, chaplains, biologists, therapists, mothers, grandmothers, business owners, single and married, homemakers and artists.

In 1993, Kay Gardner presented a workshop on Women, Music, and Power at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor. Out of this Women With Wings was born. Over the years, a tremendous women’s spiritual energy has been created by our circle. After Kay Gardner passed in 2002, Linda Smith Koehler became our director. As a musician and teacher of the deaf, Linda literally “sings with her hands,” helping women learn the songs by listening to each other, and feeling the power of the circle.

Women With Wings is open to all women, and meets every Thursday, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., at UUSB. Songbooks and CDs are available through the website www.womenwithwings.org.

Testimonials:

“Singing in circle fills my heart with joy! The amazing blend of our voices, joined as one, to celebrate, to comfort, to heal, to pray is a gift from God-Goddess. We are truly sisters, diverse, and connected, on a journey discovering the Diving in each of us, through our songs.”

“Women With Wings has been a sacred, healing place where I have felt safe enough to find my voice. At WWW there is room for nightingales as well as frogs. Blessed be!”

“The women who sang in circle gave me the courage, support, and acceptance I needed to stop running from the power and creativity that are given to every woman at birth.”

FMI contact: Linda Koehler @ womenwithwingsbangor@gmail.com

Cathy Elliott @ cathyelliott25@gmail.com

Kay Carter @ kaycarter08@gmail.com

Website: www.womenwithwings.org