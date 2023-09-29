Third-string quarterback sophomore Gavin Monyok led Hampden to its second consecutive victory on Friday, over a young Coyote team in Old Town, 42-13.

On its first drive, Hampden couldn’t get anything going on the ground, so it switched directions and took to the skies thereafter. Monyok proceeded to connect with his receivers for 347 yards and four touchdowns on 15-for-22 passing.

Monyok’s favorite target was 6-foot-4 junior wide out Andy Henaghen, who finished with big catches of 95, 29 and 17 yards, and two touchdowns.

Senior Brycen Scales also had a touchdown reception of 25 yards and a rushing touchdown of 27 yards.

Aside from the Scales touchdown, Old Town was solid at the line of scrimmage, racking up 286 rushing yards on offense, while only allowing 34 total yards on the ground and sacking Monyok twice.

Old Town’s Logan Labelle Sacks Hampden Quarterback Gavin Monyok during a game on Friday in Old Town. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Old Town juniors fullback James Renzo and utility man Elijah Alston punched in second-half Coyote touchdowns, from three and 11 yards out, respectively.

It was a statement win for Hampden, which now has an above-.500 record for the first time since 2013.

Old Town’s Isaac Tinkle carries the ball during a game vs Hampden on Friday in Old Town. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Moreover, the Broncos were missing captains Nick Johnston (junior QB), Tyler Coffin (senior RB), and Aiden Koechendoerfer (junior WR, QB) due to injuries the past couple games.

Monyok took the reins in week 4 and helped the Broncos beat Maine Central Institute 40-6.

Next weekend, Hampden will play Nokomis away, and Old Town will look to get its first win of the season in Hermon.