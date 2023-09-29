ORONO — The Town of Orono and the University of Maine Office of Sustainability will co-host the 2023 Orono Energy Efficiency Fair from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Wells Conference Center.

The fair will feature presentations about cleaner energy options for everyday living to help attendees feel more comfortable implementing energy efficient resources in their homes. Presentations will focus on window inserts, heat pumps and passive home construction to reduce energy bills and decrease the use of fossil fuels.

The fair will also gather local contractors and businesses to discuss project options for local residents. Scheduled speakers include Efficiency Maine, Renovate 207, WindowDressers, MAC Heat Pumps and representatives from Penobscot Climate Action.

The fair is free and open to the public; registration is required for free entry to win raffle prizes for gift cards to local businesses, including Nest, Orono Trampoline Park, Orono IGA, DR Disc Golf, Starwalk Stable, The Store Ampersand, Tacorita, Marsh Island Brewery, Mainely Succulents, Fringe, Orono House of Pizza, Pat’s Pizza, Margarita’s, Woodman’s Bar and Grill, Sanctuary Spa & Wellness, Thai Kitchen, Alpenglow and Gass Horse Supply. Visit the town website to register and for more information.

The fair is funded by a Community Resilience Partnership Climate Action grant and UMaine’s Office of Sustainability.