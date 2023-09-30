We asked, and you delivered.

With the fall equinox come and gone, Maine is fully embracing fall, and the foliage is starting to hit its peak. And with fall foliage comes fall photos.

We’ve heard from readers across the state who’ve captured some of the best views that Maine has to offer, and now we’re sharing them with you.

Blue Hill, Maine, October 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Fabiola Zambon

The view south from Route 201 in Jackman is seen in this 2019 photo. Credit: Courtesy of Greg Rossel

A rainbow captured over a Jackson homestead. Credit: Courtesy of Greg Rossel

A view of Silver Lake, Lee, on Sept. 26, 2023. Credit: Courtesy of Bernice Stockley

A Whitehall pulling boat floats on Unity Pond in 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Greg Rossel

The Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad’s Swedish Steam Engine, which was decommissioned in 2007, is seen during its last year of operation. Credit: Courtesy of Greg Rossel

A view of the fire tower on Bigelow Mountain in 2010. Flagstaff Lake can be seen in the background. Credit: Courtesy of Greg Rossel

The sun setting over Moosehead Lake in July 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Greg Rossel

China, Maine, October 2019. Credit: Courtesy of Instagram user OksbølME

Greg Rossel’s wife Norma Rossel enjoys the stained glass leaves overhead and in Sandy Stream in Unity in 2021. Credit: Courtesy of Greg Rossell

Blue Hill town park, October 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Fabiola Zambon

A view of Verona Island, captured from Sandy Point Stockton, overlooking the Penobscot River. Credit: Courtesy of Greg Rossel

Aster is seen in Blue Hill by the reversing falls in early October 2013. Credit: Courtesy of Karin Carlson

Have a great fall photo you want to share? Email your picture, with a short description of where and when you took it, to lstockley@bangordailynews.com, or send it to us through Instagram or Facebook.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.