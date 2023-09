Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

In reference to the call for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign: I think the majority of voters do not care. They are concerned with the cost of goods and their expenses. Many just want a cell phone and TV.

Political matters are forgotten quickly. Example: Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race in 1989 for plagiarism.

Christian McGinn

Parkman