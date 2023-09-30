Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I urge Mainers to vote against Question 3 this November. We don’t need a new, $13.5 billion taxpayer funded untested electric power delivery system when Central Maine Power (CMP) has done a pretty good job of keeping our lights on for many, many years.

In fact, by Maine Public Utility Commission law, the CMP monthly electric bill we receive every month is divided into two parts: CMP Delivery and Non-CMP Supplier Standard Offer. When I look at my monthly bill and do the math, the CMP delivery service portion averages about 39 percent. The remaining 61 percent electricity supply is unregulated and outside the control of CMP or Pine Tree Power.

Pine Tree Power does not propose to generate electric power, only replace the CMP delivery system. Maine’s electric power (standard offer) is provided primarily by NextEra and New Brunswick Power. We must focus our attention on the cost and design of future electricity supply, not buying out the CMP delivery system.

Richard de Grasse

Retired registered electrical engineer

Former Director

Vermont Public Power Supply Authority

Islesboro