BANGOR – One Ten Digital, a Maine-based web and mobile app studio, launched Sevents, an online, comprehensive local event calendar for the greater Bangor region. The new platform makes it easier than ever to find events of interest for area residents and visitors. It also features personalized recommendations for those who sign up for a free account.

As someone with a long history of both organizing and attending events around Bangor, One Ten Digital founder Justin Russell is familiar with the challenges around finding things to do. “I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve heard people say they struggle to find events they’ll enjoy,” Russell said. “But I’ve also seen how hard it can be to spread the word when you organize a new event. Sevents bridges that gap and lets people know about the events they’ll love.”

Sevents offers the following for Bangor area residents and visitors:

* A user-friendly way to discover new events. Sevents curates and lists dozens of new events around Bangor every week, and it’s easy to find something to do on any device.

* A free weekly event newsletter. Anyone interested in events around Bangor can sign up for a free email newsletter sent every Sunday morning with new and upcoming events in the region.

* Personalized event recommendations. Sevents goes a step beyond other calendars by recommending events based on personal interests. Users who create a free Sevents account can choose which kinds of events interest them the most to customize their weekly email for their tastes.

* Daily event alerts. Users can choose to sign up for email alerts whenever there’s a new event that matches categories or keywords they’ve chosen to watch.

* Super-easy event listing. Organizers can add an event to the calendar for free in under two minutes.

* Saved events. Users with a Sevents account can save their favorite events and see a list of what’s coming up soon.

“Sevents is a perfect example of how online tools can improve your everyday experience,” said Russell. “We’re excited to connect everyone around Bangor with great events they’ll love, and we’re looking forward to adding new features for individuals and businesses in the coming months.” He also noted that One Ten Digital will be expanding the calendar platform to other regions in the near future.

Sevents is now live and available to the public at bangorcalendar.com. One Ten Digital encourages those in the Bangor area to explore the calendar and find something new. They also invite visitors to plan a trip and experience any of the fantastic events the region has to offer.

One Ten Digital is a versatile web and mobile app strategy, user experience, and development studio based in Bangor, Maine. With a focus on creating user-friendly sites and software, One Ten serves as a creative and technical partner for businesses and nonprofits aiming to leverage the web and mobile technology to achieve their unique goals. One Ten is committed to promoting innovation, enabling growth, and creating a meaningful impact, especially within the state of Maine.