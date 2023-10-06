FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a field day 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the UMaine Gardens at Tidewater Farm, 200 Presumpscot Point Road.

Come experience the Gardens at Tidewater Farm, learn about UMaine Extension’s work, ask gardening questions and participate in hands-on demonstrations with Extension staff and Master Gardener Volunteers. Demonstrations begin at 10:30 a.m. Child-friendly activities will be provided. No registration required.

Learn how to put gardens to bed with an emphasis on practices that support wildlife during the winter months. Additional activities include a hands-on demonstration of how to take a soil sample for testing, amend soil based on the test results and protect soil going into the winter months.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the Tidewater Farm Events webpage or contact Pamela Hargest, pamela.hargest@maine.edu or 207-949-4524.