The Presque Isle High School boys golf team annexed its first ever state championship on Friday by shooting a 323 to edge Freeport by five strokes in the Class B competition at the Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The A and C state championships are on Saturday.

Presque Isle was the fifth school to claim the title over the past five years.

Leavitt High of Turner’s Jade Haylock won her third consecutive B girls individual title as she shot a 73.

Nokomis of Newport was third with a 332 followed by Yarmouth (342), Cony High of Augusta (350), Gardiner (360), Lawrence of Fairfield (361), Mount Desert Island (363), Caribou (374) and Gray-New Gloucester (377).

Freeport’s Eli Spaulding was the individual winner for the third straight year with a 70. Gardiner’s Jack Quinn was second as he was a year ago. He shot a 73.

Kellen Adickes of Newcastle’s Lincoln Academy was third with a 74.

Alex Grant of Nokomis and Noah McLellan of Oceanside in Rockland tied for fourth with 77s.

Presque Isle’s Grant Stubbs and Gardiner’s Austin Gould shot 78s; Presque Isle’s Owen MacKinnon and MDI’s Caden Braun shot 79s and Nokomis’ S.J. Welch and Caden Chretien and Yarmouth’s Sebastien Martinez finished with 80s.

Haylock won by 16 strokes over runner-up Elizabeth Holden of Lawrence. Old Town’s Charlotte Blanchard was third with a 93. John Bapst of Bangor’s Ellie Kuhl was fourth with a 104 and the other competitors were Hermon’s Kiersta Fairbrother (127) and the Nokomis tandem of Jadin Ireland (128) and Alexa Brann (134).