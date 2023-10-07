Credit: Video by Allie Ladd

You would think an animal that browses on twigs and buds from woody plants would have no trouble with a little piece of fruit.

This white-tailed doe deer demonstrates the difficulty for us in a video made by Allie Ladd, a frequent contributor to the BDN.

Deer actually eat a wide variety of foods besides twigs and buds that includes fruits like apples, nuts such as acorns, plus grasses and sedges, ferns, mushrooms and even lichens, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

