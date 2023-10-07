Nokomis weathered the rain and a confident Hampden Academy football team Saturday afternoon, winning 26-18 in Newport on the Warriors’ Senior Day.

A clutch fourth-quarter interception from junior Dom Kennedy, followed by a six-yard touchdown catch by sophomore Seth Bowden on fourth down, helped the Warriors lock down the win with 27.4 seconds remaining in the game.

“It was a senior game — we wanted to win for these guys,” Kennedy said. “[That interception] let them get in position for that next touchdown, which made us win.”

Nokomis reached deep into their playbook in the fourth quarter, twice converting on fourth down, drawing Hampden offsides two separate times, and completing its only two completions all game.

Headed into the tilt, Nokomis was on a two-game losing streak, while Hampden had won two in a row.

Looking to turn things around, Nokomis head coach Jake Rogers switched to a wing-T formation from a one-back offense prior to Saturday’s game, which paid dividends for the Warriors.

“We felt a change was in need,” Rogers said. “You gotta coach to your kids. We don’t stand pat very often — it’s a constant evolution.”

With the extra power – and potential for misdirection – coming from the backfield, hefty ball carriers Bowden and senior Ryan Robichaud combined for 159 yards rushing on 30 attempts.

No. 4 Seth Bowden had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown for Nokomis. Sam Canfield/BDN

Bowden had two rushing touchdowns in the first half, plus Nokomis’ lone successful two-point conversion in the third quarter. Bowden avenged a third quarter fumble with his touchdown catch on Nokomis’ final play from scrimmage.

“It felt great,” Bowden said. “Got us out of that slump.”

The rain from tropical storm Philippe was definitely a factor on Saturday, as Nokomis fumbled the ball three times, only recovering the ball once. But the Warriors also recovered two Hampden fumbles, with sophomore Roger Leonforte returning one for a touchdown from midfield.

The Warriors also managed to pick off Hampden third-stringer Gavin Monyok twice, who was on track for his third consecutive quarterback win.

The sophomore Monyok passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 7-for-21 passing. Senior Brycen Scales accounted for a first quarter 28-yard receiving touchdown, as well as a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter to cut Nokomis’ lead to 20-18.

Nokomis and Hampden now both stand at 3-3, tied for third in the Class C North standings behind 6-0 Oceanside and 5-1 Medomak Valley. The Hermon Hawks are also at 3-3, who the Broncos will play next Friday night at home. Nokomis will play a struggling Brewer team away.