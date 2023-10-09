MACHIAS — The University of Maine at Machias, in partnership with the NextStep Domestic Violence Project, will be holding events throughout October that raise awareness about domestic violence.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month, is designed to help increase the public’s understanding of how abuse impacts our community. It’s also an opportunity to create solidarity among survivors. Domestic violence affects all people; no one is immune to it” says Carrie Clark, youth educator and advocate at NextStep DV Project.

In Maine, a domestic violence assault is reported to law enforcement every two hours and 22 minutes. (Maine Dept. of Public Safety. “Crime in Maine 2019.”) The actual number is likely much higher. Nationally, only 56 percent of all nonfatal domestic violence crimes are reported to the police. (Reaves, Brian A.“Police Response to Domestic Violence, 2006-2015.” 2017.)

More than half of respondents to the U.S. Transgender Survey (54%) experienced some form of intimate partner violence, including acts involving coercive control and physical harm. (National Center for Transgender Equality. “Report of the 2015 Transgender Survey.” 2015.)

Each year, 1 in 15 children live in homes where domestic violence is occurring. Ninety percent of these children are eyewitnesses to the violence. (Hamby, Finkelhor, et al. “Children’s Exposure to Intimate Partner Violence and Other Family Violence.” 2011.)

Domestic Violence Awareness Events:

Oct. 3-31 — The Clothesline Project will be displayed in Merrill Library. Displayed in April (Sexual Violence Awareness Month) and October (Domestic Violence Awareness Month), the Clothesline Project is a visual display that bears witness to people who have experienced sexual and relationship violence. he public display includes a clothesline filled with shirts. Each shirt is decorated to represent a particular person’s experience, by the survivor or someone who cares about them.

Oct. 10 — Domestic Violence Awareness Walk- In Machias, the walk begins at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Performing Arts Center on campus and ends at the foot of College Hill at the Domestic Violence Memorial tree, where there will be a candlelight vigil. Participants can also opt to share their thoughts and reflect on their direct or indirect experiences with domestic violence. Participants are encouraged to wear T-shirts and/or make signs in support of domestic violence awareness.

These events are open to the public. For more information about these events or to request reasonable accommodation, call 207-255-1343.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to reach out for support, you can call the 24/7 NextStep Domestic Violence Project helpline at 1-800-315-5579.