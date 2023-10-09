The Amtrak Downeaster could cost more per ride if a fare increase is approved.

It would be the railway’s first fare hike in five years, and is motivated by an increase in operating expenses, the Portland Press Herald reported. Operating expenses have increased by around 20 percent, meaning increased operating costs despite a rebound in ridership since 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns.

According to data reported by the Portland newspaper, Downeast ridership last September exceeded its record number of 50,016 reported in September 2017.

In order to sustain business, the Northern New England Rail Authority wants fares to cover at least 50 percent of the Downeaster’s operating costs. Fares have not covered that cost over the past five years, and the authority hopes to bridge that funding shortfall in order to sustain operations.

The fare hikes would increase the costs of a one-way coach ticket from Saco to Freeport from $6 to $8 and increase the cost of a one-way ticket from Portland to Boston from $29 to $34.

It would also see the six-ticket college pass increase in cost from $86 to $96.

Fares for the Downeaster line have not increased since 2018. If approved, the new prices would go into effect on Nov. 1.