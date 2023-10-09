Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

“The hottest September on record followed the hottest August and the hottest July with the latter being the hottest month ever recorded,” as reported in the Guardian on Oct. 4, 2023.

“In August, the Guardian asked 45 leading climate scientists from around the world about the record-breaking temperatures. They said that, despite it certainly feeling as if events had taken an alarming turn, the broad global heating trend seen to date was entirely in line with three decades of scientific predictions,” according to the story.

“The off-the-charts sea temperatures and Antarctic sea ice loss were seen as the most shocking events,” the story continues. “The scientists said that the exceptional events of 2023 could be a normal year in just a decade, unless there is a dramatic increase in climate action. The researchers overwhelmingly pointed to one action as critical: slashing the burning of fossil fuels down to zero.”

We need to take more action now. Please take action and urge governments and companies.

Pam Person

Orland