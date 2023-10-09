People commonly think of coyotes as meat-eaters, but rodents, snakes, frogs, beavers and dead animal carcasses are only part of their diets.

Coyotes also eat grass, fruit and berries in the summer and fall. Basically, they are opportunists as they hunt and scavenge their food, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

This healthy looking animal in the video, courtesy of Allie Ladd, had just filled up on apples before crossing the beaver dam.

Eastern coyotes, considered medium-sized at 30-35 pounds, often mate for life and the parents raise their pups together. They are most active at dawn and dusk, and will be nocturnal to avoid conflict with people, according to the MDIF&W.

State biologists estimate there are 12,000 coyotes in Maine.