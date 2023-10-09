The University of Maine’s football team’s struggles continued at Richmond on Saturday.

The offense, which managed to produce just 39 points in its first four games, put up impressive numbers for the second week in a row with 31 points and 421 total yards against Richmond following its 56 points and 512 yards against Stony Brook.

But it was the defense that let the Black Bears down on Saturday in a 42-31 loss to the Spiders.

After allowing just 54 yards and forcing Richmond to punt on its first two possessions, the Black Bears built a 14-0 lead before its defense was again victimized by big plays as Richmond scored on its next five possessions.

Richmond built a 35-24 lead at the half and added a third-quarter touchdown before UMaine managed to score a TD with just 4:37 left in the game.

Richmond averaged 7.3 yards per play after its first two possessions and finished with 487 total yards.

“We were able to score consistently into the second quarter but we couldn’t get enough stops to put us in the win column,” said UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens during Monday’s weekly Coastal Athletic Association coaches call. “We were able to play their run game well but big plays in the passing game [hurt us].”

UMaine, 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the CAA, is already statistically eliminated from the playoffs. The Black Bears need to begin playing complementary football and can’t expect to win while just being good on one side of the ball. The goal should be to try to improve on last year’s two-win total and start building toward the future.

The Spiders, led by freshman quarterback and the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week Camden Coleman’s six touchdown passes, rattled off five passing plays of 22 or more yards, including three that went for at least 35 yards.

UMaine has now given up 22 plays of 20 or more yards this season.

UMaine continues to be among the worst teams in the Football Championship Subdivision when it comes to third down proficiency offensively and defensively.

The Spiders went 7-for-14 on third down while UMaine went just 2-for-11.

UMaine is 115th among 122 schools on the defensive side as opponents are converting 48.8 percent of their third down plays into first downs.

On offense, UMaine has moved the chains just 26.8 percent of the time on third down, which is tied for 110th.

“We have to do a better job on both sides of the ball on third down. It speaks to our ability to put together drives and get off the field on defense. We will continue to work on that,” Stevens said.

One of the problems on the defensive side of the ball was that the Black Bears had no sacks or quarterback hurries, although they did make two interceptions.

The Black Bears were without linebacker and leading tackler Darius McKenzie due to injury, along with veteran safety Shakur Smalls.

The offense struggled in the second half with just 105 total yards.

Quarterback Derek Robertson, who had another impressive week with 18 completions in 25 attempts for 315 yards and two touchdowns, suffered a leg injury and was eventually pulled from the game in the fourth quarter.

And leading rusher Tristen Kenan was injured after carrying the ball 15 yards on his first carry and had to leave the game.

Stevens will learn more about the extent of their injuries early in the week.

Wide receiver Joe Gillette’s eight receptions for 169 yards and three touchdowns was one of the highlights and linebacker Tyshawn Stewart’s team-leading 10 tackles was another, according to Stevens.

“Joe had a terrific game. You are seeing the healthy version of him right now. He is getting more comfortable with what we’re doing offensively,” Stevens said about the Lafayette transfer.

UMaine hosts 1-4 Long Island University in Saturday’s Homecoming game at Morse Field in Alfond Stadium beginning at 1 p.m.

Winning is clearly the top priority but Stevens should also start giving some inexperienced players an occasional look to see what they can produce. UMaine returned only nine starters among the 22 who started last season.

They have had a very difficult schedule with three ranked teams, a Football Bowl Subdivision team, and a Richmond team that was picked to finish third in the conference preseason coaches poll.

But UMaine has to begin stringing some wins together to build momentum for next season.

And, in moving forward, the staff is also going to have to recruit better players whether by the transfer portal or high school and prep school players to improve the program and the depth for next season.