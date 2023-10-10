MACHIAS — University Credit Union is pleased to welcome Ree Anna Bridges to the credit union’s team of community engagement managers, who represent UCU in communities throughout the state. From UCU’s new branch located in Powers Hall at the University of Maine Machias campus, Bridges will cover Downeast Maine alongside Community Engagement Managers Jenn Deschene in Presque Isle, Lesley Ridge in Portland, and Seth Poplaski in Orono.

UCU’s CEMs are positive, passionate, and motivated ambassadors who work to build relationships with community stakeholders to advance the financial well-being of Maine people. They participate, host and volunteer in local activities; serve on nonprofit boards and committees; host financial education workshops and events to improve financial literacy; engage with local municipalities, schools, and institutions as a community partner; and identify opportunities for financial sponsorship.

“Ree’s strong ties and dedication to the Machias community and the broader Downeast region will play a pivotal role as we expand our presence in this area, with our fourth on-campus location and eighth location state-wide,” said Renee Ouellette, president and CEO of University Credit Union. “Ree joins a dedicated team of community engagement managers who further UCU’s purpose of helping individuals and our greater communities in a variety of ways that foster financial well-being.”

Bridges joins UCU from JMG where she served as a specialist helping to break down barriers that hinder students’ progress into the workforce, including equipping students with essential life skills, financial literacy, time management and organizational skills. Her dedication to those pillars will naturally continue in her role at UCU, with an ongoing commitment to the Downeast community. Prior to that, she also worked as a science teacher at AOS 96 for nine years. Bridges is a 2007 graduate of the University of Maine at Machias and holds a bachelor of science in elementary education.



Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution dedicated to promoting financial well-being for the individuals and communities it serves. UCU is one of the largest credit unions in Maine, serving members across the state of Maine with locations in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, Presque Isle, and Machias. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, UCU returns its profits back to members in the form of lower loan rates, higher deposit yields, lower fees, and more solutions and services. For more information visit ucumaine.com.