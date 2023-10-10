THOMASTON — Watts Hall Community Arts is kicking off the 2023-24 season with one of their popular dance parties featuring the Watts Hall Band on Saturday night, October 14th, at Watts Hall, 174 Main Street.

The 10-piece vocally driven Watts Hall Band specializes in blues, rock and R&B guaranteed to turn listeners into dancers. Watts Hall Band has a full horn section, keyboards and guitars, playing favorite tunes from Fleetwood Mac to Stevie Ray Vaughan, Black Crowes to Van Morrison, Linda Ronstadt to the Eagles, Talking Heads to Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones to the Allman Brothers and more.

This party will mark the debut of Watts Hall Band’s newest member, vocalist Genevieve “Gen” Gaus. Gaus rounds out the 10-piece ensemble with a powerful voice, experience and a magical ear.

The high-energy rock ‘n’ roll dance party will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. A cash bar by The Block Saloon and a selection of concessions will keep attendees fueled for a great night of dancing. Tickets are $20 in advance/$25 at the door (if available). Watts Hall fans will remember that last season’s dance parties often sold out well in advance, so purchasing tickets ahead of time is strongly recommended. Advance tickets are available online at https://wattshallcommunityarts.thundertix.com/.