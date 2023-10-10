ALBION, Maine – A Maine man is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly crash in Albion.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck and a van collided last Friday around 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of Unity Road and Belfast Road.

The driver of the van, Mandy Thibodeau, 46, of Dixfield was taken via Life Flight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Her condition is not known at this time, but she remains hospitalized.

A passenger in the van, 38-year-old Kandi Carrier of Rumford was taken via Life Flight to Northern Lights Inland Hospital in Waterville where she died.

Witnesses told deputies the driver of the pickup, later identified as 51-year-old Stephen Bard of Unity, ran off into the woods after the crash.

Police later arrested Bard at his home and charged him with operating under the influence resulting in death, operating after suspension, causing serious bodily injury or death while license is suspended, and aggravated charge of leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident.

He was taken to the Kennebec County Jail where bail was set at $3,500 cash.

The crash remains under investigation and there may be more charges in the future.