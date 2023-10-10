The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a number of reported thefts from vehicles in the Corinna area.

The theft of items from the vehicles appeared to have occurred overnight over the past few days, according to officials.

Sheriffs are on the lookout for a white person who stands approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 and weighs around 150 pounds, whom they believe is involved in the thefts. The person was seen wearing black shorts, a white shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt with orange and white markings on the front.

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact officials at 207-947-4585. People are reminded to secure their vehicles, remove items of value and take the keys out of your car before leaving it unattended.