ORONO — The University of Maine’s largest and most activity-filled event of the year begins on Friday, Oct. 13 when the UMaine Alumni Association kicks off Homecoming 2023.

The three-day gathering features a wide variety of formal and informal social, recreational and educational activities. They include class reunions, tailgating, campus tours, concerts, lectures, presentations and football, ice hockey, soccer and field hockey games. Sponsors for the Homecoming events include University of Maine Cooperative Extension, University Credit Union, the University of Maine Foundation, UMaine Online, and Eaton Peabody Attorneys at Law.

Alumni and their guests who preregister for Homecoming online by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 will qualify for discounts on certain products available for purchase during the event.

Friday events include a UMaine Women’s Ice Hockey match against the University of New Hampshire at 2 p.m. at the Alfond Arena, a “Welcome Home” reception for alumni and their guests at 4:30 p.m. at the Buchanan Alumni House, and the first performance of the play “Rabbit Hole” by members of the School of Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. in the Hauck Auditorium. Tours of the Advanced Structures and Composites Center, athletic and performing arts facilities also will take place.

On Saturday, a full day of activities starts with multiple receptions and class gatherings across campus. Pregame tailgating opens in the parking lots near Alfond Stadium at 9 a.m., with the UMaine vs. Long Island University football game starting at 1 p.m. Reunion Row, a large catered pregame party for alumni and guests, precedes the game from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. in the Corbett tailgating lot. Several alumni classes will host their own tailgating tents in conjunction with the Alumni Association’s reunion programming.

Shuttle buses will run to the tailgating areas and the Collins Center for the Arts from various parking lots on campus on Saturday only.

Also on Saturday, the School of Performing Arts will hold its annual alumni concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Minsky Recital Hall.

On Sunday, the UMaine Women’s Soccer Team plays Bryant University at 1 p.m. at Alumni Field, and the symphonic band and jazz ensemble will perform together at 2 p.m. at the Collins Center.

More information, including a full schedule of events, tickets and preregistration can be found at umainehomecoming.com.