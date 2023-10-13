CORINNA — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will host is final 2023 Champion the Cure Challenge event Saturday, Oct. 14. Participants will gather for a trail ride at 80 Brown Road in Corinna to raise critical funds to support cancer treatment and research at Northern Light Cancer Care.

Cancer survivors, caregivers, family members of those affected by cancer, and others will come together with their horses to begin the trail ride at 8:45 a.m. New this year, participants will have the option to join in a scavenger hunt starting at 9 a.m. along the trail, as well as a trail drive which will depart after the conclusion of the trail ride.

Champion the Cure Challenge shines as a beacon of hope to those living with cancer, as every dollar raised supports local care provided to patients in the region.