HOULTON – Katahdin Trust Company, a local community bank founded in 1918, serving Northern Maine and greater Bangor and Portland regions, was recently named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Maine.

“This recognition always makes me proud as it comes directly from employee feedback,” said Jon Prescott, president and CEO of Katahdin Trust. “It demonstrates our dedication, teamwork, and company spirit. I want to thank our employees for all that they do to help this company grow and to give back to our communities.”

The bank offers an excellent employee benefits package and family friendly policies. Benefits include paid holidays, 401K plan, and employee stock ownership. If you are interested in a career with Katahdin Trust visit katahdintrust.com/Careers today to see what employment opportunity awaits you.

The 2023 Best Places to Work in Maine list has three categories: small companies (15-49 U.S. employees), medium companies (50-249 U.S. employees) and large companies (250 or more U.S. employees).

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 employees working in Maine;

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in the state of Maine; and

Must be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics and was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience and was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group manages the overall registration and survey process in Maine, analyzing the data and using their expertise to determine the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com or contact Jackie Miller at 717-323-5237.

Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $1 billion in assets and nearly 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 bank branch locations throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital and online banking solutions. Katahdin Trust is designated as a 2023 “Best Places to Work in Maine”, 2023 Best Place for Working Parents®, and one of American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. The parent company of Katahdin Trust, Katahdin Bankshares Corp, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.