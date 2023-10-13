BANGOR — Ten Bucks Theatre brings Christoper Durang’s hilarious Tony Award-winning play to the Bangor Mall in October. Directed by Jennifer Snow, the cast includes Kathryn Ravenscraft, Ron Lisnet, Deanna Rice, Meg Finch, Natalie Lister, and Calder Levine.

October 20, 21, 27, 28 at 7 p.m. / October 21, 22, 28, 29 at 2 p.m.

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is set in the present day in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in a farm house Vanya and his sister Sonia have lived in all their lives. They jointly took care of their ailing, doddering parents for many years while their movie star sister Masha was gallivanting around the world, having a life. The play takes place on a weekend when Masha shows up with a new twenty-something boy toy named Spike.”

https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/ten-bucks-theatre-company-inc/64d1126d3d49150e3b03057d

Box office opens at 6:30 p.m. All tickets are $15 per person

FOR 7 P.M. SHOWS PLEASE USE THE MALL OFFICE ENTRANCE ONLY. The Mall office entrance is between the old Sears store and Dick’s Sporting Goods. For 7 P.M. shows patrons should arrive no later than 6:45 p.m. as the exterior mall doors will be locked promptly at 7 p.m.