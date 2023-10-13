WALDO — Waldo County Technical Center welcomes students, parents and the public to its annual open house on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m. The open house is an informative and festive occasion for the community to see what WCTC has to offer. All programs will be open to visitors and food will be provided by WCTC’s Culinary Arts program. There will also be a free door prize drawn at the end of the evening.

There will be a college fair featuring Maine’s community colleges, Husson University, and Job Corps. Senior information will be available.

Waldo County Technical Center is located at 1022 Waterville Road in Waldo. For more information, please call 207-407-9282 or email publicrelations@waldotech.org.