WESTBROOK — WinterKids, a prominent Maine nonprofit organization dedicated to getting children outdoors and active during the winter months, is excited to announce the launch of ticket sales for their 12th annual License to Chill Celebration, presented by Mt. Abram Ski Resort & Bike Park, taking place on Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m. This year’s event promises to bring a fresh vibe to the annual tradition at a new venue, Après, located in Portland.

The WinterKids License to Chill Celebration has become a cornerstone of Maine’s winter social calendar, drawing generous support, and bringing together an incredible community of those who share a passion for getting kids outside and active during the winter months.

This year’s celebration is set to feature great entertainment, food, and beverages, including:

· Guest Emcees, Blake & Kelly from Coast 93.1

· Live Music by T.J. Swan

· Exclusive WinterKids Drink Specials by Après

· Food Specials with Meet on the Street

· S’mores Donuts by Eighty8 Donut Café

· Door Prizes: Exciting opportunities to win fantastic prizes

· Outdoor Seating with Fire Pits (Weather Permitting)

In the lead-up to the celebration, WinterKids will also host a virtual silent auction from Oct. 26 to Nov. 9, featuring an extensive array of high-quality goods and services generously contributed by businesses across Maine and New England.

License to Chill is a prime opportunity for individuals who appreciate Maine’s winters and are passionate about supporting the next generation’s health and well-being. Funds raised from this event will contribute directly to WinterKids’ ongoing efforts to promote physical activity and healthy habits among Maine’s youth.

Tickets for the 12th annual License to Chill Celebration can be purchased at www.WinterKids.org/LicenseToChill, where you can also find a sneak preview of the virtual auction items.