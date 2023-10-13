If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The president and co-owner of the Winterport Dragway, a family-friendly racing track in Winterport, has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14, according to WVII.

Sean Eori of Albion has been charged with gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, sexual abuse of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession of sexually explicit materials.

The family of the alleged victim says Eori was a family friend and they just learned about the abuse last year, according to WVII. An investigation was launched shortly after. He was recently indicted.

Eori is currently out on bail, but he isn’t allowed to have any contact with minors.

One of the 11 co-owners, Bob Reynolds, told WVII the dragway is waiting for more information to be made available before they decide if Eori will remain president.

“We don’t have all the facts about the situation yet and we are taking it very seriously and don’t condone this at all,” Reynolds said.