Police arrested three men on Thursday after a 55-mile chase through Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

At 11:21 a.m., law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were notified that a vehicle had almost struck a Maine game warden. According to Maine State Police, the warden had been dealing with a moose complaint in Lincoln when he saw a vehicle at the Lincoln Pulp and Tissue Mill that he suspected of trespassing and theft.

A state trooper spotted the vehicle — a pickup truck, according to Lincoln police — on Route 2 in Winn, starting what police described as a high speed chase. Aroostook County sheriff’s deputies laid down tire deflation mats that slowed the truck but did not stop it.

Police finally ended the chase in Haynesville at 12:52 p.m. using a “precision immobilization technique” — tapping the rear side of the vehicle to make it spin sideways.

The total length of the chase was 55.2 miles, according to police.

The driver, Michael Godfrin, 32, of Orient, fled the scene, according to police, but was found later and arrested without incident and brought to Aroostook County Jail. He had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and was charged with eluding, passing a roadblock and driving to endanger, operating after suspension and criminal speeding. According to police, he faces additional charges from the Warden Service and the Lincoln Police Department.

The two passengers, Zachary Hitchcock, 29, of Windham and Shane Godfrin, 34, of Orient, were arrested at the scene and brought to Lincoln Police Department where they posted bail. Windham was charged with theft and criminal trespassing. Godfrin was charged with theft, criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release.

According to Lincoln Police Department, the men had scrap metal in the truck, that police believe they had taken from the mill.