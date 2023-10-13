Jakobi Meyers isn’t taking any pleasure in seeing his old team struggle without him. In fact, it’s the opposite.

With the Las Vegas Raiders set to go up against the New England Patriots this weekend, Meyers was asked if he had any “juice” after seeing his old team get shutout last week.

“No, I mean, if anything, it makes me feel bad for them,” Meyers said. “Because I’ve got a lot of friends, a lot of family over there.”

Meyers left New England in free agency this past offseason reuniting with Josh McDaniels — and a host of other former Patriots — in Las Vegas. Despite some salty tweets over the summer, Meyers says he wants to see his old team do well.

“I want them to play their best ball. I want us to play our best ball. It’s really just about inspiring kids and everybody else who’s watching. So I’m gonna go out there and try to put my best foot forward. I hope they do the same.”

Meyers signed a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract this summer to join the Raiders. Since then, he’s played some of the best football of his career. Through four games, Meyers is averaging the most catches and receiving yards per game of his career.

So is there any motivation to show the Patriots what they gave up? Not really, he said.

“I’m happy to see my guys who come here. But you line me up, I’m going out there to play,” Meyers said.

Story by Nick O’Malley, masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.