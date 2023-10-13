A second Portland Starbucks location is slated to close, less than a year after the Middle Street store shut down.

The Congress Street Starbucks, located in Portland’s iconic Hay Building, will close by Nov. 5, according to NewsCenter Maine. That’s after the Middle Street location shut down in December of last year.

All of the Congress Street staff have been offered transfers to other stores in the region.

Although full details of the reason for the closure were not available on Friday morning, store officials said in a statement that an evaluation of the business lead to the decision.

When the company shuttered its Middle Street location last year, the closure came after a unionization effort by employees. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat in Maine’s 1st District, called for the National Labor Relations Board to investigate the circumstances of the closure and determine whether employees were being retaliated against due to the unionization effort.