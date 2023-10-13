Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am compelled to write regarding the issue of Question 8. The issue of voting versus not voting for persons under guardianship is not black and white. The problem lies in categorizing the reason for guardianship. I have two siblings, both mentally disabled. Neither one of them is capable of rationally determining how or why to vote and to parse the rhetoric. Either could be coerced into voting a certain way “according to their rights.” While I don’t believe that the volume of these votes could sway an election, I do believe that they cannot responsibly vote and therefore should not.

Rights come with responsibilities. This applies to every right we are granted. Rather than vote yes or no on Question 8, throw it back to the lawmakers to craft a more comprehensive categorization of reasons for guardianship and the rights associated. This will not be perfect, but with an ethical and compassionate approach, the result could be much more reasonable.

Mary Hudson

Bangor