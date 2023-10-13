The University of Maine men’s hockey team was up by just one goal over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute when Josh Nadeau’s incredible one-handed pass to Lynden Breen gave the Black Bears a 3-1 advantage.

The teams played at the Alfond Arena Thursday night for the Black Bears’ season opener.

UMaine capitalized on a carryover power play in the third period when Nadeau fended off an RPI defenseman with his left hand and shoveled a one-handed pass to the far post, where Breen chipped it into the net just 17 seconds into the period.

UMaine ultimately defeated RPI 4-1. The teams play again Friday night at 7 p.m.