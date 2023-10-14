LOVELL — The Charlotte Hobbs Library Speaker Series continues on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. with an in-person talk by Michael Davis. His talk is entitled “Rattlesnake: a Western Maine Story”.

Davis is the assistant director of the Bridgton Historical Society and the author of the weekly history column “In Ye Olden Times” for the Bridgton News. Davis combines period documents and original research in presenting lectures before many area historical societies and is delighted to be back in Lovell speaking on the extermination of the rattlesnake in western Maine. His special focus is bringing the past to life and finding engaging ways to learn and apply the lessons of our region’s history in our modern communities. Hear exciting stories of the olden days and meet the varied cast of characters responsible for the extermination of the timber rattler; from sturdy pioneer woodsmen to eccentric doctors, wily snake oil salesmen and superstitious squires, as together they worked to change Maine’s natural environment forever.”

This is an in-person talk. For details, go to www.hobbslibrary.org . For queries, contact the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at 207-925-3177.

The Charlotte Hobbs Library Speaker Series is supported in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.