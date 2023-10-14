To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call the new 988 three-digit hotline or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Suicide prevention services can also be reached at 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

Brunswick police prevented a distressed man hanging out of a window at Woodlawn Towers from jumping.

Police responded to 30 Water Street for the report of a man hanging out of an apartment window just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart. When officers arrived on scene they found the man standing on a ledge outside a window on an upper floor of the building. Cops were able to coax the man partially inside, but he continued hanging outside the window making suicidal statements.

Police were able to get the man to reenter the apartment after three hours of negotiations. Officers entered the apartment and took the man into custody after a brief struggle in which an officer was bitten. The man was taken to Midcoast Hospital for a mental evaluation while the officer was treated for minor injuries and released.