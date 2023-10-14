After the University of Maine’s 56-28 win over Stony Brook, UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens called his team’s quarterback Derek Robertson “one of the best” in the conference.

Robertson completed 25 of 30 passes for a career-high 394 yards and five touchdowns in that game. And he continued to roll last weekend in a 42-31 loss at Richmond, completing 18 of 25 passes for 315 yards and two TDs despite suffering a leg injury in the second quarter that eventually shelved him in the fourth quarter.

His recent surge has elevated Robertson’s completion percentage to 62.8 percent on the season, which is second best in the Coastal Athletic Association, behind Monmouth’s Marquez McCray’s 63.4 percent. Robertson hopes the momentum will carry the struggling UMaine team to more wins in the final weeks of the season.

Robertson will take the field on Saturday when the Black Bears entertain Long Island University in their Homecoming game at Morse Field in Alfond Stadium at 1 p.m.

Robertson’s completion percentage is 78.2 for his last two games alone. And of his seven interceptions and seven touchdowns on the season, five of those interceptions and no touchdown passes came in his first five games.

UMaine quarterback Derek Robertson (#13) celebrates a touchdown during a recent game against Stony Brook at Morse Field in Orono on September 30. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Robertson said the offense is playing with a lot more confidence right now, and that his own confidence has grown in recent weeks.

“We have a lot more belief in each other. All the work we’ve been putting in the last couple of weeks [is paying off],” he said. “I have a lot of trust in everything we’re doing and in everyone around me. It’s really exciting.”

He credited his wide receivers, tight ends and running backs for making valuable plays, and the offensive line with giving Robertson time to throw.

“They are all making my job a lot easier,” he said.

The Black Bears will enter Saturday’s game with a 1-5 record, 1-3 in conference play. LIU is 1-4 and 1-1 in the Northeast Conference, and picked up its first win last Saturday, 23-13 over Sacred Heart.

UMaine has five games remaining and won’t be going to the playoffs.

But the Black Bears, who were 2-9 last year, can still win some games down the stretch and build momentum for next season.

“That’s the goal. We want to finish strong, rattle off as many wins as we can during the final stretch,” said Robertson, who added that he will be returning to the team next season.

The stretch run begins Saturday and Robertson said Homecoming is always a special game.

“There are always a ton of people out tailgating early and enjoying themselves,” said the 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Yonkers, New York, who was the conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week thanks to his performance against Stony Brook.

Despite the team’s record, Robertson firmly believes the program is headed in the right direction.

“The culture Coach Stevens is building is unbelievable,” Robertson said. “It’s definitely starting to come into its own here. Everyone believes in what we’re doing. It’s all about the process and it’s going to come. We all know that for sure.”

The Black Bears have opened the playbook the past few weeks, using trick plays that have worked out nicely.

UMaine football against Stony Brook at Morse Field in Orono on September 30. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Robertson threw a flea-flicker to wide receiver Montigo Moss for a touchdown against Stony Brook and Moss threw a TD pass to running back Tavion Banks against Richmond.

“Any time you run those types of plays and execute them, it’s exciting. It’s fun. It gets all the guys going,” said Robertson, who is one of the team’s captains. He gave credit to the team’s offensive coordinator, Steve Cooper. “He works tirelessly to get the game plan ready every single week.”

Robertson said trick plays keep defenses guessing and makes them less predictable.

“The whole goal is to keep defenses off balance. We want to make sure we aren’t predictable, which we aren’t. We pride ourselves in being aggressive,” Robertson said.

The Black Bears have spread the wealth when it comes to the receiving corps with Joe Gillette leading the way with 21 catches for 326 yards and five TDs. Eight of those receptions and 169 yards came from the game against Richmond.

Moss has 19 for 276 yards and two TDs and Jamie Lamson has 19 catches for 180 yards. Tight end Cooper Heisey has 13 grabs for 91 yards.

Leading rusher Tristen Kenan (78 carries, 312 yards), who is also the team’s fourth-leading receiver (15 catches, 118 yards), will miss the game with an injury. John Gay (34 rushes, 158 yards) and Banks (4-for-10) will replace him. Banks played his first game last weekend after missing five games with a shoulder injury.