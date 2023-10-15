WATERVILLE — Opened in downtown Waterville on Oct. 5, Main Street Provisions caters to Waterville residents and visitors alike with a unique hand-selection of beverages, specialty food, and giftware. Located at 62 Main Street in Waterville, the historic building boasts entrances on the Main Street and Concourse and 2,100 square feet of retail space.

“At Main Street Provisions, we’re not just opening a store; we’re creating a vibrant gathering place for craft beer, specialty grocery, wine, and customers seeking to connect with Maine makers and artisans,” elaborated Brann. “We invite the public to step inside and explore locally produced goods while celebrating the very best of Maine right here on Main Street.”

Brann has been renovating the space since April, which has included the installation of new lighting, flooring, signage, and fixtures. To provide the public with a taste of what’s to come, Main Street Provisions hosted a soft opening on Oct. 4, which had strong attendance from invitees and stakeholders in the business.

“The arrival of Main Street Provisions marks a significant milestone in the economic and retail development of downtown Waterville; by offering a curated selection of craft goods, beverages, and locally produced items, this new venture not only enhances the local shopping experience but also fosters a sense of community pride and support for Maine makers and artisans,” states Gabe Gauvin, Central Maine Growth Council’s assistant director of Economic Development and Strategic Projects. “Zach’s entrepreneurial vision is a testament to the growth of Main Street as a vibrant hub for commerce and connection, attracting both residents and visitors alike. Main Street Provisions is poised to make a lasting positive impact on the local economy, showcasing the best of Maine while revitalizing this historic downtown space.”

Stemming from his appreciation for craft breweries, Zach was inspired to create a local retail location where locals and visitors alike could explore Maine-made goods, such as glassware, gift sets, and cutlery. Carrying products from local craftspeople to staples for your charcuterie board, the store will spotlight artisans and smaller producers throughout Maine and New England in addition to hosting wine and beer tastings.

“By breathing new life into 62 Main Street, Main Street Provisions works to preserve our city’s rich historical assets while providing a welcoming space for residents and visitors to experience the best of what Waterville has to offer; this investment adds to the charm and character of our downtown and stimulates economic growth,“ adds Waterville City Manager Bryan Kaenrath. “The City of Waterville applauds Main Street Provisions for their vision and commitment to growing Waterville’s downtown retail landscape, ensuring that Main Street remains a vibrant and thriving destination for years to come.”

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information about Main Street Provisions, visit the business’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095084657797.



At Main Street Provisions our carefully curated selection of craft beer, wine, and specialty treats is designed to delight every palate. We’re all about connecting people with amazing products and fostering a warm, inviting atmosphere that feels like home.