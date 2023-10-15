The four candidates competing for three available positions on the Bangor School Committee listed helping students catch up following the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding the diversity of the department, and improving communication between schools and families as their top priorities.

The four candidates are looking to take three of the seven seats on the school committee currently held by members Clare Mundell, Susan Sorg and Timothy Surrette, who is running for reelection.

In-person voting will be held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Absentee voters can request a ballot until Thursday, Nov. 2.

School committee candidates are listed below in the order they appear on the ballot.

Katie Brydon is one of four people running for a seat on the Bangor School Committee this November.

Katie Brydon

Katie Brydon grew up in Hampden then moved to Bangor after having children and living in other states following college. Her three children attend Bangor schools.

While Brydon serves on a few appointed city committees, this is her first time running for elected office.

Brydon works as a consultant for a local nonprofit, but previously worked for a nonprofit that creates social inclusion opportunities for special education students. She said her experience with local organizations may help the department develop new community partnerships that can diversify school curriculums or add extracurricular offerings.

While she believes Bangor schools already do an excellent job teaching and enriching students, Brydon wants to participate in discussions on how schools can further help students explore their talents and interests, as this is the treatment she received when she was in school.

“Growing up, I felt very fortunate to go to a school where I received a lot of support from adults who were present and available to help me with my schooling, but also helped me to explore what my passions and interests were,” she said.

Brydon also hopes to be a resource for school staff to ensure they feel “supported, well compensated and valued.”

If elected, she would work to clarify communication channels for families who have questions, ideas or need accommodations for their students.

Cheri Hunter is one of four candidates running for Bangor School Committee this November.

Cheri Hunter

Born and raised in Bangor, Cheri Hunter has raised her two children as a single parent for 16 years. She retired after working in a local bank for nearly 30 years to spend more time with her children, the younger of whom attends Bangor High School.

Hunter decided to run for the school committee for the first time because she feels “the kids and teachers need me and I want to be a voice for them.”

“I think out of the box — I don’t like the words ‘no,’ ‘can’t’ or ‘protocol,’” Hunter said. “There’s always something we can improve. I want to be in the schools to listen to students, teachers and staff to see what improvements they want to see.”

If elected, Hunter said she wants to help the department find the methods and funding to replace aging infrastructure and equipment in schools.

To help schools raise money for updates and projects, Hunter said she’d be interested in beginning a daily after school program for young students that is paid for by parents. The program would be staffed by trained adults, but high school students interested in studying education or early childhood development could work there to gain experience as well, she said.

“Whatever is earned from that can go toward the schools to pay for repairs or help teachers buy supplies so they don’t have to use their own money,” she said. “This would also help parents not have to worry about who’s going to watch their children after school if they have to work.”

As a single parent, Hunter said she sent her children to a private school because it offered an after school program that gave students a snack and helped them with their homework. This gave Hunter peace of mind knowing her children were safe and being cared for while she was at work.

If elected, Hunter said she’d work with the city to ensure the sidewalks are being repaired and cleared so students can walk to school safely.

For older students, Hunter would be interested in encouraging a partnership with the Bangor fire and police departments for students interested in pursuing a career in public safety to get a head start and gain experience.

Shelly Okere is one of four people running for a seat on the Bangor School Committee this November.

Shelly Okere

Shelly Okere moved to Bangor from Cleveland, Ohio, with her family 10 years ago.

She’s the manager of a real estate investment company she co-founded with her husband, but previously served as assistant district attorney in Penobscot County specializing in juvenile prosecution.

This is her first time running for public office, but she has been a member of the school department’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging advisory committee for three years.

With her three children, ages 10, 8 and 4, in Bangor schools, Okere said she has a “vested interest” in continuing to improve the school department.

If elected, Okere said she’d like to continue improving the department’s policies aimed at recruiting and retaining diverse staff. As the only black candidate, Okere said she has a unique perspective on how to ensure students are surrounded by caring adults who look like them and share their beliefs.

“When you see someone that looks like you, sounds like you or is from the same socioeconomic or cultural background as you, you feel more comfortable, like you belong, and like you can confide in them,” Okere said. “That creates a safe space for them to feel like they can express themselves because they’re honored, understood and supported.”

Aside from expanding diversity in schools, Okere said she’s interested in working to improve communication between school administrators and families, and is ready to listen to any school staff, students and parents who may have concerns or questions.

“There are a lot of great candidates who are running, but I pride myself on approaching everything with compassion and reason,” she said. “I don’t know everything, but I’m willing to listen and see people as humans with flaws and everything that comes with that.”

Tim Surrette is one of four people running for a seat on the Bangor School Committee this November.

Timothy Surrette

Tim Surrette grew up in East Millinocket and moved back to Bangor from Ohio with his family in 2013. His two children — 8-year-old twins — attend a Bangor school.

He’s a former teacher and school administrator, but now works as an associate professor of education at University of Maine at Augusta’s Bangor campus.

Surrette is the only incumbent on next month’s ballot and currently serves as vice chairperson of the Bangor School Committee and is a member of the department’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging advisory committee. He’s running for his third consecutive term after being first elected to the school committee in 2017.

Surrette said he’d like to remain on the school committee because he has a passion for and experience in public education and he wants to continue giving back to the community.

“I see public schools as a great equalizer in society,” he said. “Public schools welcome all students regardless of their race, ethnicity, language or socioeconomic status. All are welcome and I think that’s incredibly important locally and for society at a state level, nationally and globally.”

If reelected, Surrette said he’d like to continue looking at ways Bangor schools can help students recover from any learning loss they suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly shuttered schools and forced students to learn remotely, then through a hybrid model.

This work should also include consideration of how the department can support and retain talented teachers, especially those just beginning their careers, who may be suffering from burnout in the wake of the pandemic.

“COVID-19 cast a long shadow and we’re going to be dealing with those negative impacts for many years,” Surrette said. “I’ve always believed schools need to help our students be as socially and emotionally strong as possible so they can achieve academically.”