There has long been debate about whether Maine has any resident wolves. People have reported a few sightings over the last few decades, but the state remains skeptical.

The Maine Wolf Coalition has submitted photographic evidence of individual animals that could be wolves, but biologists consistently say there are no breeding wolf populations in the state.

John Glowa of the Maine Wolf Coalition sent this video on Friday of what he describes as a possible adult male and four of his offspring at an undisclosed location in northern Maine.

Enjoy the short video, and decide for yourself.

