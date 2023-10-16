A Sunday night crash in Westfield killed a Portland driver and injured his passenger.

Jason Wilmot, 40, of Portland was driving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle on a woods road in Westfield about 10:30 p.m., the Maine Warden Service said. Chris Foster, 44, of Gorham, was in the passenger seat.

Wilmot missed a downhill turn and hit an embankment. The off-roader struck a tree and both occupants were launched out of the vehicle, said Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Wilmot was pinned under the vehicle and died at the scene, emergency personnel said.

Foster had head injuries and was taken to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. His condition is unknown at this time.

Neither man was wearing a helmet or seatbelt. Police suspect alcohol may be to blame, Latti said.

No other information was immediately available.