Newly constructed home to be awarded to a brave hero who served their country

BANGOR — Maine Woods Townhomes announced a few weeks ago an opportunity for veterans to enter a contest to win a new home. The entry deadline for that contest is this Friday, and interest has been strong.

“The number of entries that have been received has already surpassed expectations,” said Emily Ellis, owner of the Maine Woods Subdivision. “But that shouldn’t dissuade people from entering. We’re committed to giving a new home to one of our nation’s heroes as a small token of our gratitude to those who have served our country.”

Interested veterans or veterans and their families should enter the contest for themselves before Oct. 20. Those interested in entering can visit the website at www.MaineWoodsTownhomes.com and click on the Veteran Home Giveaway to apply. Users can then follow the instructions on the form to submit their entry. To be eligible, United States Veterans must be willing to move or stay in Bangor, Maine and submit a 300-500 word essay of why they want to make the Maine Woods their home. Additional rules can be found on the website.

“Winning this contest could be life changing,” said Ellis. “We’re hearing a lot about a need for affordable housing, and this development looks to help with that. But for one deserving veteran, they will have the keys to a brand new home without having to worry about a mortgage. We are all so excited to be able to give back in this way, and we hope that every veteran who wants to enter has the chance to do so before this Friday.”

The Maine Woods Subdivision is a forthcoming development located off Lancaster Avenue in Bangor, near Essex Woods & Bangor Dog Park. Once finished, the development will consist of thirty duplexes, each with two 3-bedroom/2 bath townhouses, with fiber internet connectivity and services including lawn care and snowplowing for all residents. The Maine Veterans’ Home and the CareerCenter Veterans Services are both nearby, offering specialized support and resources for veterans.

After the contest closes, the winning entry will be chosen by the end of October. The public winner announcement will be held on Veterans Day weekend.