University of Maine junior hockey center Cole Hanson’s finger injury he suffered in Tuesday’s practice isn’t considered serious, according to UMaine head coach Ben Barr.

Hanson was injured during a drill and threw his glove off and went to the locker room with a trail of blood following him.

Head trainer Paul Culina and his staff attended to Hanson and he received stitches to his pinkie finger.

“It looked bad,” Barr said. “But they sewed it up. I’m hoping he won’t miss any time. I think it’s going to be a pain tolerance thing.”

Hanson hasn’t scored in his first two games, but had a productive first season at UMaine a year ago when he notched six goals and four assists in 36 games and led the Black Bear forwards in blocked shots with 26.

Three of his six goals were game-winners, including one against eventual national champion Quinnipiac in UMaine’s 4-0 triumph.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Hanson had transferred to UMaine from Colgate, where he had a goal and two assists in 24 games.

Barr said he is a good, solid player.

“He plays in all situations. He is a utility guy. He gets plenty of scoring chances,” Barr said.

UMaine has the weekend off before traveling to play Quinnipiac on Oct. 27-28 in Hamden, Connecticut.

The Bobcats are currently ranked fourth in both the US College Hockey Online and USA Today Division I hockey polls with a 2-1 record.

UMaine is 25th in both polls after its sweep of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Quinnipiac visits New Hampshire for a pair of games this weekend.